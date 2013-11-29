Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
GDP DATA
The statistics office releases second reading of the third
quarter GDP data.
LOTOS, AZOTY
Poland's state-owned investment vehicle PIR will help the
country's No. 2 refiner Lotos finance 5-billion zlotys
investment in the petrochemical installation it plans to build
with chemical group Azoty, Parkiet daily wrote.
KERNEL
Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel KER.WA posted a net
loss of $34 million in the first quarter of its 2014 fiscal year
compared to $37 million profit reported last year on the weak
performance of its edible oils, the company said on
Friday.
CAPITAL PARK
Polish real estate developer Capital Park has set the price
of shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at 6.5 zlotys a
piece, valuing the stock being sold in the offering at 136
million zlotys ($44 million) in total, the company said late on
Thursday.
CLIMATE TALKS
The president of the U.N. climate talks Marcin Korolec
believes that the global climate agreement to be signed in 2015
in Paris will include all the countries responsible for global
emissions, and not only the European states, he said in an
interview for Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
FAGORMASTERCOOK
Chinese companies, including Haier and Hisense, are
interested in buying Poland's troubled home appliances producer
FagorMastercook in a transaction valued at up to 100 million
euros, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote.
RATHDOWNEY
Poland's government should focus not only on shale gas
legislation, but also on regulations on other resources, said
John P. Barry, the CEO of Rathdowney, which plans to spend $300
million in building zinc and lead mine in Poland.
