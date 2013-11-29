LONDON Nov 29 The government has asked
Britain's six biggest energy suppliers to freeze prices for gas
and electricity until the 2015 election, the BBC reported on
Friday citing unidentified industry sources.
A spokeswoman for the Energy Ministry declined to comment on
the report. Further details may be announced when finance
minister George Osborne gives his Dec. 5 Autumn Statement budget
update, the spokeswoman said.
The BBC reported that the government ministers had asked the
so called big six energy suppliers to hold prices until mid-2015
as long as wholesale prices remain stable. The request is part
of a wider deal being discussed on pricing, the BBC said.
The soaring cost of everything from gas to train tickets has
shot up the political agenda since the return of economic growth
forced the opposition Labour party to shift its line of attack
to the decline in real incomes that has squeezed voters.
Labour leader Ed Miliband has promised to freeze bills for
20 months if he wins power, a pledge Prime Minister David
Cameron has called both a gimmick and a con. Cameron has said he
wants to roll back some green levies to reduce consumer bills.
Britain's "big six" energy companies, British Gas owner
Centrica, SSE, RWE's npower,
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, EDF Energy and Eon
, supply 98 percent of the country's homes.