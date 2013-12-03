BRIEF-Payless ShoeSource files voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
* Has filed a voluntary petition for reorganization pursuant to Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Barclays PLC is poised to price its first euro-denominated Additional Tier 1 bond at a yield of 8% on Tuesday, according to a market source.
The EUR1bn perpetual bond is callable after seven years and is being sold via sole bookrunner Barclays.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are joint lead managers with no books. The bond is expected to price later today.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp returned to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after emerging from a year-long $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy with far less debt and an industry champion in the White House.