BRUSSELS Dec 4 Dutch lender Rabobank was not part of a cartel of six banks involved in rigging of financial benchmarks, the European Union antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

"Rabobank has not been involved in cartel activity according to our investigation," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission fined six financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Citigroup a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for rigging financial benchmarks.