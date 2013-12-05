KIEV Dec 5 Deals signed on Thursday with China
may bring Ukraine about $8 billion in investments, Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich said, according to Interfax news
agency reporting from Beijing.
"The documents signed by us today are broadening economic
cooperation. We have not yet calculated what the equivalent in
money will be. But earlier we reckoned that we are talking about
approximately eight billion dollars of investment into the
economy", he said in comments in Beijing.
