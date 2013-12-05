Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gabon issued a $1.5 billion 2024 Eurobond at a yield of 6.375 percent, a market source said on Thursday.
The amount included $890 million of new cash plus approximately $610 million from the tender and exchange offer. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.
BERLIN, March 27 The German Finance Ministry is worried there will be turbulence on the financial markets if there is a 'hard Brexit', a German newspaper reported on Monday - two days before Britain triggers divorce proceedings with the European Union.