Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PENSION REFORM The parliament votes on the pension reform aimed at curbing debt in times of an economic slowdown. The opposition has brought up more than 1,000 amendments, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said. FX RESERVES Poland's central bank releases FX reserves data for November at 1300 GMT. BNP BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Polish business of its Dutch rival Rabobank for $1.4 billion, as the French bank returns to the acquisition trail after a period of re-structuring and seeks growth outside the euro zone. EUROCASH Poland's largest wholeseller Eurocash agreed to take over a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution arm from local rival Kolporter whose sales stood at 2 billion zlotys ($652 million) last year, Eurocash said on Friday. SHALE GAS Poland's new environment minister said on Thursday he will meet investors and experts next week to discuss a draft law on shale gas before it goes to the cabinet for approval, signalling that some parts of the legislation may be modified.