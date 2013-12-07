PARIS Dec 7 France's President Francois
Hollande said on Saturday it would be difficult for the current
head of Central African Republic to stay in place because he let
the crisis unfold.
"I don't want to point fingers but we cannot keep in place a
president who was not able to do anything, or even worse, who
let things happen," Hollande said in an interview broadcast on
the France 24 TV channel.
He said elections should be held before 2015 when the
mandate of the interim president, Michel Djotodia, ends. "The
idea is to head as fast as possible towards elections," he said.
France is deploying 1,600 troops to its former colony, where
at least 300 people have died in three days of violence between
the Seleka rebel group that seized power in March and Christian
self-defence militias, which has spilled over into religious
violence in the capital and beyond.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)