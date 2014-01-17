Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
POLAND'S DEBT ISSUES
Poland does not plan any more euro or dollar denominated
public debt issues in 2014 after it sold bonds worth $2 billion,
Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said on Thursday
night.
DATA
The central bank will publish November current account data
at 1300 GMT. Analysts expect a C/A gap of 1.195 billion euros.
PKO
Demand for Polish biggest bank's euro-denominated bonds was
more than four times higher than the offer and the bank doesn't
rule out tapping the market again in the second half of the
year, PKO deputy CEO Jakub Papierski said.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Shareholders in Poland's largest media group agreed to a
6.15 billion zloty ($2 billion) share issue to buy the country's
No.3 mobile operator Polkomtel in a share-swap deal.
WARSAW BOURSE
The Warsaw bourse hopes to conclude a tie-up with Vienna's
stock exchange this year and is awaiting approval from its
supervisory board to begin the second stage of talks, its CEO
said on Thursday.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX