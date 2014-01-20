BRUSSELS Jan 20 The European Investment Bank
announced plans on Monday to loan 150 million euros to small and
medium-sized companies in Serbia, funds aimed at helping the
Balkan state improve infrastructure as it integrates more
closely with the European Union.
The loan is the first installment of up to 500 million euros
that the EIB, the EU's long-term financing arm, has set aside
for lending to companies involved in energy, health, industry,
tourism, trade and services.
The investment bank has invested more than 4 billion euros
in Serbia since 2001 as the country has steadily emerged from
the wars that followed Yugoslavia's collapse in the 1990s and
put itself on the path towards EU membership.
The EU agreed in June that Belgrade could start negotiations
on joining the 28-member bloc from the start of this year,
rewarding the country for improving relations with its former
province of Kosovo.
Since the removal of former President Slobodan Milosevic in
2000, Serbia's economy has undergone a rapid transformation,
with per capita income rising nearly six-fold.
As well as investment from the EIB, Austria, Germany, Greece
and Norway have all poured money into the country, helping it
register steady growth in recent years.
While owned by the EU's member states, the EIB loans money
beyond EU borders, including in Asia and Latin America. It has
been active in the Western Balkans since 1977.
