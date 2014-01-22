BRIEF-Meda Inc to sell Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang for 20 mln rgt
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
PARIS Jan 22 European exchange Euronext said on Wednesday it will launch this year futures and options for rapeseed meal and oil to add to its existing market for rapeseed grain.
Euronext, part of U.S-based IntercontinentalExchange Group, said in a statement its rapeseed derivatives had enjoyed strong growth and that the new products would notably facilitate hedging in the biodiesel sector, which uses rapeseed oil as a feedstock.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.