LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has opened books on a new 10-year international bond, setting initial price thoughts at 6% area, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, has hired Citigroup, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to lead manage the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)