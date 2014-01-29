Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PGNiG Polish gas monopoly decided to back out of its Egyptian investment due to political uncertainty, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the company's press office as saying. ENEA Polish utility Enea plans to invest around 20 billion zlotys ($6.5 billion) in energy production and distribution by 2020, daily Parkiet quoted the group's chief executive as saying. NUCLEAR ENERGY Poland plans to build its first nuclear power block by 2024 at a cost of 40-60 billion zlotys, Gazeta Wyborcza daily quoted government documents. MOBILE FREQUENCIES Polish telecoms watchdog expects a new player to appear in the upcoming auction for new mobile broadband frequencies, with the 1.8 billion zloty price a minimum target, the regulator's chief told daily Rzeczpospolita. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0747 Polish zlotys)