Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): 2013 GDP The statistics office will release a preliminary estimate of 2013 gross domestic product at 0900 GMT. 2014 GDP Poland's economic growth should rise to around 3 percent in 2014, above the 2.5 percent target envisaged in the budget, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday. ALLIANZ AND BPH Allianz's Polish arm is leading the race to buy GE Money's BPH investment fund BPH TFI, according to sources quoted by Puls Biznesu. The daily also reported that offers to buy the fund ranged from 130 million zlotys to 150 million zlotys ($42.06-48.53 million).