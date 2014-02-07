LONDON Feb 7 Britain can be expected shortly to
begin criminal investigations into the alleged rigging of
currency markets if comments by its chief market regulator this
week are taken at face value, an industry umbrella group said on
Friday.
Regulators in the United States, Britain, Europe and Asia
are looking into whether traders at around 15 of the world's
biggest banks colluded to use client order information
improperly to influence the daily "fixes" seen as benchmark
rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day market.
After a new volley of dismissals at major banks in London
and New York, the ACI, a broad financial industry body which
groups traders and participants in foreign exchange markets,
said the priority was for banks and officials to take action as
fast as possible to root out wrongdoers.
But in a robust defence of how banks were dealing with the
row, it also said that the investigation will probably now move
to include asset management firms and that banks' general rules
were themselves not in question.
"The FX market is the largest market, and just like the
equity market or the bond market you do get individuals who
misbehave," said David Woolcock, deputy head of the ACI's
foreign exchange committee.
"You can get people who participate in insider trading and
who commit fraud but these are matters for individuals who have
no place in our markets and should be rooted out. If some
individuals are misbehaving and engaging in criminal activity,
let's treat it as criminal activity and move on."
Investigations into charges that senior dealers colluded to
rig rates at the fixings are now well-advanced in several
jurisdictions including the United States and Switzerland.
Martin Wheatley, the head of Britain's financial regulator
FCA, said this week that its probe was set to stretch into next
year and that the charges were "every bit as bad" as the Libor
interest rate-fixing scandal which cost banks $6 billion in
fines.
"Wheatley is quite right when saying that the allegations
could be as serious as the allegations were regarding Libor
although they are of a different nature," Woolcock said.
"The only definite in all this is that we have allegations
mainly in the press and a series of investigations that have
given no concrete sign that a smoking gun has been found. If
Wheatley is saying that the allegations are as serious then I
suspect that we will see criminal investigations very shortly
given the nature of the actual allegations."
Any criminal investigation could run in parallel with the
FCA probe, which is expected to continue into 2015.
DEFENCE
So far, the U.S. investigation into the affair has asked
more than a dozen banks for documents, including Barclays
, Credit Suisse Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank
of Scotland, Societe Generale and Standard
Chartered.
Woolcock welcomed moves by the European Union to tighten up
regulations dealing with insider trading. But he stressed that
it was for now unclear why dealers have been laid off or
suspended.
Groups of senior traders are alleged to have shared
market-sensitive information on the benchmark known as "the
London fix" on chatrooms with names like "The Cartel" and "The
Bandits' Club".
"If some of these dismissals are for inappropriate comments
in chatrooms, until we know what the comment is it is hard to
say anything more," said Woolcock.
"There is a difference between breaking something that is in
your contract of employment and attendant handbook say regarding
external communication and that might not necessarily in and of
itself involve engaging in unethical behaviour in the market."
Banks have consistently avoided linking the sackings and
suspensions to the FX probe, but a number of sources have said
the moves are the result of internal investigations.
Woolcock said ACI members had reported volumes around the
fixings, used to price trillions of dollars of investments and
deals, had fallen, raising the question of why asset managers
had earlier been focussing so much of their business around one
point in the trading day.
Most of the world's currency market trades between banks,
with the top 10 accounting for over three quarters of the daily
flow, according to the last Euromoney poll, but much of the
trading is done on behalf of asset managers, funds and firms.
"It is probable that the focus of this story may now move on
to the buy side. Asset and Fund Managers have been keeping quiet
on this issue and there are clearly questions to answer,"
Woolcock said.
"There may have been pressure on the banks from the asset
managers to take on large orders and they went along with it.
What I do not understand is why large asset managers are placing
very large orders to be transacted in a 60-second window, this
would not usually happen in other markets they operate in."
The ACI, which counts some 13,000 financial market
professional members in more than 60 countries including the
world's biggest banks, asset managers and brokerage houses, has
become the traditional forum for discussing trading issues in
the foreign exchange market.
Its code of conduct sets standards for behaviour by
participants in what has always been a largely self-regulated
market and Woolcock said there was no case as yet for moving
away from that model.
"The problem with regulation is can you actually standardise
it across the entire market, especially as global a market as
FX," he said.
"Self-regulation and following best practice is the best
regulation as long as its backed up with appropriate legal
systems and regulations in general about what happens when there
is a malfeasance."
(Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Toby
Chopra)