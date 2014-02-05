Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): RATES Poland's central bank will announce its rate decision on Wednesday. All analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain flat on all-time low of 2.5 percent - in line with the bank's guidance. POLISH BONDS Foreign inventors' holdings of Polish local bonds fell in January after a rise in December, the finance ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday. WIG20 BLUE-CHIP INDEX Alior Bank and clothing retailer LPP may join Warsaw bourse's most prestigious index WIG20, replacing developer GTC and Bank Handlowy, daily Parkiet quoted market analysts. CHEMICAL SECTOR Poland's largest chemical group Grupy Azoty may conclude the takeover of Organika-Sarzyna, the subsidiary of Azoty's smaller rival Ciech this quarter for over 0.5 billion zlotys ($160.14 million), daily Parkiet reported. LOT Polish troubled, state-owned airline LOT wants to turn profitable this year. At the same time the company would like to avoid the necessity of reaching for the next tranche of state aid, LOT CEO was quoted as saying by DGP daily. UNICREDIT, IPOPEMA Polish broker Ipopema and Polish brokerage arm of Italian Unicredit brace for the launching privatisation process in Romania, planning to coordinate their business there from Warsaw, daily Puls Biznesu said. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1223 Polish zlotys)