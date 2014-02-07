LONDON Feb 7 Graeme King, co-head of foreign
exchange spot trading at RBC Capital Markets in London,
has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
The source did not give a reason for King leaving the firm.
Market sources said he had been working at RBC as recently as
Thursday.
King wasn't immediately available for comment.
His exit comes the same week as three high-level departures
at foreign exchange operations at Citigroup and Goldman
Sachs.
The FX industry in recent months has been the subject of a
global investigation into allegations of currency rate
manipulation and collusion.
UK regulators said this week that the investigation would
likely continue into 2015.