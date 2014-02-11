Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): INDEX CHANGES Poland's top clothes retailer LPP and mid-sized lender Alior Bank will enter the Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index WIG20, the bourse said on Monday. The two will replace real-estate developer GTC and Citigroup's Polish unit Bank Handlowy after the session on March 21. GGE Slovakian energy producer Grafobal Energy Group (GGE) has delayed its initial public offering (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, citing unfavourable market conditions, GGE said on Monday. DATA Poland's statistics office will publish foreign trade data for the January-December 2013 period at 1300 GMT. DEBT ISSUE Poland's finance ministry is to publish supply details for its Thursday debt auction at 1400 GMT. KGHM Europe's second-biggest copper producer is expected to suffer a 30 percent fall in net profit this year, hit by weak global copper prices, a Reuters survey showed. REAL ESTATE Belgian real estate developer Ghelamco and private equity firm Lone Star (the largest shareholder of Warsaw-based developer GTC ) are among investors potentially interested in buying Poland's state-controlled real estate group PHN, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources. COAL The European Union's largest coking coal producer JSW ended 2013 with a consolidated profit, despite a slump in coal prices, its chief executive officer Jaroslaw Zagorowski was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet on Tuesday. MOVING ABROAD As many as 0.5 million Poles may have left the country in 2013 even though Poland's economy remained in relatively good shape, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway were the main destinations for Poles last year. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX