Feb 11 Shirley Temple Black, who lifted America's spirits as a bright-eyed, dimpled child movie star during the Great Depression and later became a U.S. diplomat, died late on Monday evening at the age of 85, a family spokeswoman said in a statement.

Temple Black, who lured millions to the movies in the 1930s during the Great Depression, "peacefully passed away" at her California home from natural causes at 10:57 p.m. lcoal time (0657 GMT), surrounded by her family and caregivers, the statement said on Tuesday.

"We salute her for a life of remarkable achievements as an actor, as a diplomat, and most importantly as our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and adored wife of fifty-five years," the statement said. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson Editing by W Simon)