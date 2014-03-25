HELSINKI, March 25 The idea of charging banks to
deposit money at the central bank is no longer contentious in
the fight against low inflation, European Central Bank Governing
Council member Erkki Liikanen was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The ECB has cut its deposit rate to zero and its main refi
rate to aid the ailing economy and to lift the inflation rate
closer to its target of just below 2 percent. Annual inflation
in the 18-country bloc stood at just 0.7 percent in February.
"The question of negative deposit rates, in my mind, isn't
any longer a controversial issue," Liikanen told the Wall Street
Journal in an interview.
"We are at low levels but we haven't exhausted our
maneuvering room," he added, referring to the ECB's policy
rates.
