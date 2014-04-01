LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - The United Mexican States (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has begun marketing a 7-year and 15-year euro bond at mid-swaps plus 115bp area, and plus 160bp area, according to a lead manager.

The deal is Tuesday's business.

On March 21, the sovereign appointed BBVA, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe to review the development of the economy and its financing programme for 2014. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Sudip Roy)