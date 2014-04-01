By Sophie Sassard
LONDON, April 1
LONDON, April 1 The Weir Group has
proposed to Metso an all-share merger with a 60-40
split and 5-10 percent premium, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Weir Group has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and UBS to advise on a proposed merger with Finland's
Metso , which is working with Morgan Stanley on the deal,
said the source who asked not to be named because the talks are
private.
Weir Group and Metso on Tuesday confirmed in separate
statements the approach by Weir but added there could not be any
certainty that the merger proposal would lead to an agreement.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Anjuli Davies)