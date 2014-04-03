MADRID, April 3 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
EDREAMS ODIGEO
The Spanish travel firm is expected to price its initial
public offering on Thursday. A source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday the company was expected to price at
10.25 euros per share.
RETAIL
Supermarket chain Eroski is negotiating a
refinancing of 2.9 billion euros ($4 billion) of debt with eight
creditor banks, La Vanguardia reported citing banking sources.
Private equity-owned clothing chain Cortefiel is looking to
push a refinancing of 1.1 billion euro of debt with foreign
banks under British law, Expansion reported, citing banking
sources.
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)