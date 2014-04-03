LONDON, April 3 Oil and gas explorer Northern
Petroleum said it planned to increase exploration at its
Canadian operations on Thursday after all three of its concept
wells in the region proved successful.
The London-listed company said it discovered economically
recoverable light oil around the Keg River formation in
northwest Alberta, and long-term production testing was already
under way.
It has also bought an additional four plots of land to raise
its position to 26,454 acres from 9,320 acres in the region.
"Canada represents the first step towards the realisation of
our strategy of production led growth and it has the potential
to be a material source of production, cashflow and value
creation to the business," Chief Executive Keith Bush said in a
statement.
Northern Petroleum has undergone a major overhaul of its
production strategy and revamped its management team after a
series of disappointments which have led to a 51 percent fall in
its shares over the past year.
The stock was up 7.9 percent to 24.35 pence at 0814 GMT,
making it one of the biggest gainers on the London Stock
Exchange.
"We see this as a positive update from Northern Petroleum on
its operations in Canada," said Jamal Orazbayeva, analyst at
Westhouse Securities.
"Other encouraging news is that it has increased its land
position and hence, its estimated oil in place."
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)