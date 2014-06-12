BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co:
Alpha Bank successfully issued a Euro 500 million senior unsecured bond, with a 3-year maturity and 3.5% yield to maturity. The book building reached Euro 2 billion within a few hours (which translates to an oversubscription by 4 times). The high participation by institutional investors coming from 15 countries confirms the great appeal of the bond offering to the international investors' community. The investors' high interest was also confirmed in a series of meetings to selected financial centres (roadshow in London, Paris and Milan) that preceded the transaction. Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan Mediobanca acted as joint Book runners of the transaction.
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.