June 13 Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corp
, a former unit of Exxon Mobil Corp, has raised
1 billion rupees ($10 million) from an issue of Islamic bonds in
the retail market, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The transaction is part of a 4 billion rupee programme set
up earlier this year by Engro and a rare example of a retail
offering of sukuk - investment certificates which follow
religious principles such as a ban on interest and gambling.
Engro's sukuk was sold in two tenors: a three-year 750
million rupee tranche with a 13 percent profit rate, and a
five-year 250 million rupee tranche with a 13.5 percent profit
rate.
It follows a retail sukuk by Karachi-based utility
K-Electric, which tapped the market in February to
raise 6 billion rupees through a three-tranche deal.
Islamic finance is expanding in Pakistan as a flurry of
initiatives by regulators aims to develop the industry in the
world's second-most populous Muslim nation.
($1 = 98.3500 Pakistani rupees)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)