UPDATE 8-Oil dives, sending U.S. crude below $50 for first time in 2 weeks
* Russian energy minister won't say whether to join new OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, data and comments to settlement)
MOSCOW, June 16 Russia and Ukraine have failed to resolve a gas pricing dispute at talks and a 0600 GMT deadline for Kiev to pay $1.95 billion in gas debts still stands, a spokesman for Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Monday.
Spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said that Russia would switch to an advance payment system if it did not receive the money, meaning Moscow could cut off gas supplies to Ukraine. Cutting supplies could disrupt the gas flow to the rest of Europe.
* U.S. crude dips below $50 a barrel for first time since April 4