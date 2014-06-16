REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, has launched a US$2bn offering of five and 10-year bonds, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign has launched a US$500m five-year tranche at a yield of 5.875% and a US$1.5bn 10-year tranche at a yield of 6.875%.
Those final terms came tight to initial price thoughts of low 6% on the five-year tranche and low 7% on the 10-year.
Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.