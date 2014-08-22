LONDON Aug 22 Britain's Co-Operative Bank said
it expected to make further job cuts having already reduced its
staff numbers by 21 percent - or about 1,560 workers - in the
past year as it looks to slash costs following a painful
restructuring.
"A large proportion of our cost is in people and,
consequently, we will continue to see job reductions. There have
been one or two redundancy programmes and I believe there will
be one or two more in that respect," Chief Executive Niall
Booker told reporters on a conference call.
Britain's seventh biggest lender came close to collapse last
year after a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall was exposed. It
employs 5,860.
