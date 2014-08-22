LONDON Aug 22 Britain's Co-Operative Bank said it expected to make further job cuts having already reduced its staff numbers by 21 percent - or about 1,560 workers - in the past year as it looks to slash costs following a painful restructuring.

"A large proportion of our cost is in people and, consequently, we will continue to see job reductions. There have been one or two redundancy programmes and I believe there will be one or two more in that respect," Chief Executive Niall Booker told reporters on a conference call.

Britain's seventh biggest lender came close to collapse last year after a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall was exposed. It employs 5,860.

