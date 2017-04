LONDON, Sept 11 Italian steelmaker Lucchini said on Thursday that it has received a binding offer from India's JSW Steel for its core Piombino assets and it was examining the offer.

The company has also signed a preliminary contract for the sale of its Trieste plant to Italian steel producer Arvedi, it said in a statement.

For its Lecco plant, Lucchini has extended a deadline to privately owned European steel producers Duferco and Feralpi to make a binding offer until Oct. 15. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson)