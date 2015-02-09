PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Aspiro AB :
* At end of January total number of paying users was 503,000 versus 566,000 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.