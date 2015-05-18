Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18 Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co Sae
* Posts Q1 net profit of 185.817 million Egyptian pounds ($24.37 million), from 158.512 million Egyptian pounds in same period last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: