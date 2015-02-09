BRIEF-New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore National
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
Feb 9 Qiagen Marseille SA :
* Qiagen Marseille accepts the HalioDx offer for acquisition of its assets except IP
* Value of activity transferred has been fixed at 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million)
* Qiagen NV decided to launch a voluntary tender offer in respect of shares of Qiagen Marseille, at a price of 14.90 euros per share
* This offer price valuates Qiagen Marseille at about 81.1 million euros
* 2014 turnover amounted to 18 million euros, up from 14.8 million euros in 2013
* FY net income of 6.1 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER