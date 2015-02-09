Feb 9 Qiagen Marseille SA :

* Qiagen Marseille accepts the HalioDx offer for acquisition of its assets except IP

* Value of activity transferred has been fixed at 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million)

* Qiagen NV decided to launch a voluntary tender offer in respect of shares of Qiagen Marseille, at a price of 14.90 euros per share

* This offer price valuates Qiagen Marseille at about 81.1 million euros

* 2014 turnover amounted to 18 million euros, up from 14.8 million euros in 2013

* FY net income of 6.1 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago