Feb 9 Goglobal Properties Ltd

* Exchanged contracts to dispose of Chiswell street, a multi-let office block located in london, for a gross price of about gbp 48 million with a completion date set for 20 March 2015

* To buy Trafalgar Court, a modern A-grade multi let office building in Guernsey for a price of approximately gbp 61.4 million

* 30 million stg of Trafalgar Court purchase price will be funded though bank debt with balance being funded from available cash

* Based on current cost of five year fixed rate debt, Stenprop's return on equity from acquisition of Trafalgar court is expected to be in excess of 8% per annum

* Is at an advanced stage of agreeing acquisition of a further west end london office property