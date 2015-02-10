(Corrects currency in first paragraph)
By Laura Benitez and Robert Smith
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set the final spreads on
its dual-tranche Swiss franc deal. The minimum SFr700m 2024
tranche will price at mid-swaps plus 25bp, and the minimum
SFr300m 2030 tranche at mid-swaps plus 35bp.
Guidance on the short 10-year was mid-swaps plus 27bp area
with an indicative 0.375% coupon, and the 15-year was marketed
at plus 37bp area with a 0.75% coupon.
The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit
Suisse and Goldman Sachs indicating that books can close at
short notice.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)