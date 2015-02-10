(Updates to include soft-sounding levels, book timing)

By Robert Smith and Laura Benitez

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set the final spreads on its dual-tranche Swiss franc deal. The minimum SFr700m 2024 tranche will price at mid-swaps plus 25bp, and the minimum SFr300m 2030 tranche at mid-swaps plus 35bp.

Guidance on the short 10-year was mid-swaps plus 27bp area with an indicative 0.375% coupon, and the 15-year was marketed at plus 37bp area with a 0.75% coupon.

The deal was initially soft-sounded with investors at 25bp to 30bp over mid-swaps for the short 10-year and at 35bp to 40bp over swaps for the 15-year bond.

The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs due to close books at 1430 CET. (Reporting by Robert Smith and Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)