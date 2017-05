Feb 10 Noerresundby Bank A/S :

* FY net interest income 263.1 million Danish crowns ($39.88 million) versus 273.6 million crowns year ago

* FY net profit 139.8 million crowns versus 89.3 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014 loan losses 24.9 million crowns versus 59.6 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 profit before value adjustments and loan losses to be of about 150-170 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5974 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)