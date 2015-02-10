Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower UNEDIC

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 17,2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 98.838

Reoffer price 98.838

Reoffer yield 0.746 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the FRTR

Payment Date February 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPP (B&D) &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1(neg)(Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012537124

