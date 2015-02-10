Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 17, 2025

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.640

Yield 2.416 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ABN Amro, Commerzbank, ING,

Lloyds, Natixis & Santander GBM

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1190632999

