Feb 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2025
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.640
Yield 2.416 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ABN Amro, Commerzbank, ING,
Lloyds, Natixis & Santander GBM
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1190632999
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)