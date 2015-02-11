Feb 11 Orpea SA :

* Q4 revenue 533.4 million euros ($603.7 million) versus 418.9 million euros a year ago

* FY sales 1.95 billion euros versus 1.61 billion euros a year ago

* Expects 25 new facilities and 1,300 new jobs to be created in 2015

* Forecasts 2015 revenues of 2.31 billion euros, implying growth of 18.6 percent (increase of 361.6 million euros)

* Repaid its OCEANE 2016 bonds ahead of schedule