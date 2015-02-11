BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Banca Profilo SpA :
* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 consolidated net profit rose by 28.6 pct, to 3.5 million euros ($3.96 million)
* Said FY 2014 CET 1 Capital Ratio at 26.1 pct
* Said FY 2014 consolidated operating profit: 11 million euros, up 0.7 pct
* Said FY 2014 consolidated net revenues of 56.4 million euros, up 0.5 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.