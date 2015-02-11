BRIEF-Telenor's nomination committee proposes two new board members
* Says the Nomination Committee has proposed to elect Grethe Viksaas and Joergen Kildahl to the board of directors of Telenor
Feb 11 TIE Kinetix NV :
* Q1 revenue 5.1 million euros ($5.77 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 142,000 euros versus loss of 73,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 EBIT loss of 108,000 euros versus loss of 237,000 euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1E7bxQ4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss, as growth in some of its digital ventures failed to offset a decline in print advertising.