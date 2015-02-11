BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Banco di Desio e della Brianza SpA :
* Said on Tuesday FY 2014 preliminary consolidated net profit attributable to parent company 40.6 million euros ($45.90 million), against net loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* Said FY 2014 operating profit: 188.6 million euros, up 21.3 pct
* Said FY 2014 Tier I ratio at 10.4 pct
* Said write downs on loans of 150.9 million euros, up 10.2 pct from 136.9 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.