BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Sparebank 1 Notteroy - Tonsberg :
* Q4 net interest income 24.8 million Norwegian crowns ($3.27 million) versus 25.45 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 9.3 million crowns versus 11.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 7.5 million crowns versus 1.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 5.00 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5770 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.