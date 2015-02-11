Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date February 18, 2022
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 7bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBS, RBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
