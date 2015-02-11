Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date February 18, 2022

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBS, RBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

