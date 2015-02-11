BRIEF-Nymox files for marketing approval for fexapotide triflutate in Europe
Feb 11 Visiodent SA :
* FY revenue 7.22 million euros ($8.17 million) versus 7.17 million euros the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1EXAMbr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations