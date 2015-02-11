Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets p.l.c.

(BP Capital Markets)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2023

Coupon 1.109 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 94.5 bps

Over the benchmark

ISIN XS1190973559

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2027

Coupon 1.573

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 121.3 bps

Over the benchmark

ISIN XS1190974011

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor BP p.l.c.

Payment Date February 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CITI & CMZ

Ratings A2(neg)(Moody's) & A(neg)(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

