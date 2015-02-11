Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

(Danske Bank)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 18,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (B&D) Credit Suisse &

Danske Bank

Ratings A3 (Stable)(Moody's)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law

ISIN XS1190987427

