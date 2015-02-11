BRIEF-Humana Inc says "initial indications of Medicare premium levels are also encouraging"
* Humana inc says early indicators suggest medical cost utilization trends are running well relative to co's pricing expectations
Feb 11 Korian Medica SA :
* Reports Q4 consolidated revenue of 639.0 million euros ($722.13 million) versus 350.9 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 2.22 billion euros versus 1.36 billion euros a year ago
* Confirms operating profit to be slightly up for 2014 and reiterate revenue target of 3 billion euros by 2017
* Says Q1 Quironsalud performance can’t be extrapolated to FY, expect a quite pronounced summer slump Further company coverage: