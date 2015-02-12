Feb 12 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :

* FY 2014 gross profit of 142.4 million Swiss francs ($153 million) is about 4 percent higher than in the previous year

* First dividend amounts to 2.75 Swiss francs per participation certificate

* FY operating income of 304.9 million Swiss francs, up by 4.4 percent (+12.9 million) on the previous year

* FY net profit of 112.1 million francs, representing an increase of 12.3 percent

* Expects moderate earnings development for 2015